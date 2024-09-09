Sep 8, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill had an unforgettable day for many reasons. Police arrested Hill ahead of the Dolphins’ season opener. Then, he went and mimed that arrest for a touchdown celebration.

Hill scored on a long receiving touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars because, of course, he did. After entering the end zone, Hill flew to the other side, as he often does, and then celebrated the TD. He traded his trademark backflip for a new celebration.

He put his hands behind his back, as if he were placed in handcuffs. Teammate Jaylen Waddle swooped in to “unlock” the “handcuffs” with a “key.”

Video of his celebration quickly went viral.

A better look at Tyreek Hill’s handcuff celebration ☠️pic.twitter.com/3yZFqwaFnp https://t.co/L5Jga96sCM — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 8, 2024

On Sunday Night Countdown, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that police arrested the Dolphins star and cited him for reckless driving. He was placed in handcuffs following a verbal altercation with police.

Hill commented on the distressing situation following the Dolphins’ 20-17 victory over the Jags.

“Right now, I’m still trying to put it all together,” Hill said. “I still don’t know what happened. But I do want to use this platform to say, ‘What if I wasn’t Tyreek Hill?’ Worst-case scenario, you know?”

An officer later was placed on administrative leave.

[Ari Meirov]