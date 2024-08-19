Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spoke out about his relationship with former head coach Brian Flores. Needless to say, that relationship won’t be mended anytime soon.

Tagovailoa spoke to Dan Le Batard this week and said that he felt Flores made the Alabama standout feel like he “didn’t belong.”

“If you woke up every morning and I told you you suck at what you did, you don’t belong doing what you do, that you shouldn’t be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven’t earned this right, and then you have somebody else come in and tell you, you are the best fit for this, you are accurate, you are the best whatever, how would it make you feel listening to one or the other?” he asked via NBC News, indicating a very tense relationship between the two.

It’s been suggested that Flores didn’t want the Dolphins to draft Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback’s remarks on his former coach don’t really do anything to stifle those rumors either.

“Regardless of what it is, the good or the bad, you hear it more and more, you start to actually believe it,” he added. “I don’t care who you are, you could be the president of the United States. If you have a terrible person telling you things you don’t want to hear or probably shouldn’t be hearing, you start to believe that about yourself. That’s sort of like what ended up happening. It’s basically been like two years of training that out of me.”

