Nov 3, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars helmets on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is done for the season.

Lawrence landed on the receiving end of a penalized hit by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair on Sunday. The hit knocked Lawrence out of the game, and he didn’t return. The Jaguars learned on Wednesday that would be the last play of the former top pick’s season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport delivered the news.

“Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to have surgery to repair his significant AC joint injury in his left shoulder in the coming weeks,” Rapoport wrote on X. “His season is over.”

Rapoport adds that Lawrence is expected to make a full recovery for the 2025 NFL season.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to have surgery to repair his significant AC joint injury in his left shoulder in the coming weeks, sources say. His season is over. Lawrence will make a full recovery for 2025. pic.twitter.com/JKuMIMjDVo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 4, 2024

It’s unfortunate news for Lawrence, who can’t seem to catch a break. He helped lead the Jags to a playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers two seasons ago, but the team then met their demise against the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, the Jaguars have been dismal to say the least. Lawrence hasn’t played great, he hasn’t played bad, but the recipe hasn’t been right regardless.

And so this injury only adds to the frustration in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars’ season is just as over as their quarterback’s. They aren’t contending in the AFC South, but they are fortunate enough to not lose Lawrence for next season either. The NFL upheld their suspension on Al-Shaair on Wednesday following the brutal hit Sunday afternoon.

The NFL world reacted to the news on Lawrence.

Left it all in the field in back to back seasons 👑 Heal up, Trev https://t.co/TXgTL4ZCOe — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 🅓. ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕞𝕖𝕤 (@TravisDHolmes) December 5, 2024

Doug Pederson and Trent Baalke are going to hell https://t.co/JpYmrEnRme — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) December 4, 2024

NFL wants to grandstand and make player safety (especially QBs) their “top priority” yet Doug Pederson trots out franchise QB w/ an obvious season ending injury while having a 2-9 record. But let’s make an example out of Azeez bc of a late slide. Hypocrisy at its finest. https://t.co/yTJ8reSOU1 — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) December 5, 2024

I’ll say again. WHY WAS HE IN THE TEXANS GAME IN THE FIRST PLACE. https://t.co/826FIqma9z — Griff (@Mullet_Lebron) December 5, 2024

