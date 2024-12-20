Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is feeling the holiday blues according to the rumor mill. Brady has seen the news on his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, who is expecting a new baby with her new boyfriend, yoga instructor Joaquin Valente.

Brady’s response to that news has sadly been loneliness.

In Touch Weekly published a bombshell report on Thursday that the NFL on Fox analyst is feeling “lonely” while Bündchen and Valente navigate her pregnancy. What’s more is Brady has reportedly admitted to regretting his breakup with Gisele and not doing more to save his marriage.

“Truth is, Tom’s lonely. There have been times he’s regretted not doing more to save his marriage,” the publication wrote, citing an exclusive source who tipped them in on every detail. “And now that she’s got a baby on the way, Gisele has well and truly moved on.”

Friends of Brady’s are reportedly encouraging the world-famous former athlete to move on and pursue other options.

“Tom’s friends are telling him he needs to get out there and find someone. Hopefully, the new year will spur him on,” they added.

Brady and Bündchen began dating in 2006 and married in February in 2009.

The couple had two children together: Benjamin and Vivian, 15 and 12.

[In Touch Weekly]