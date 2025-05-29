Note from Next Impulse Sports management.

Recently an unknown third party looking to monetize the content from Next Impulse Sports has presented themselves to other third parties as the owner and or representative of Next Impulse Sports.

The owner of Next Impulse Sports has long been Comeback Media. Any other company making any claim that is the owner or authorized to partner on behalf of Comeback Media is a fraud.

If you are aware of such instances, please email dkelsey at thecomeback.com with more information.

Thank you.