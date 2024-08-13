Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift is a billionaire with significantly more money than her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. But from the sound of it, that hasn’t stopped him from contributing to their relationship and making sure they are able to live the same lifestyle together.

Since the two of them began dating last year, Travis Kelce has not been shy about showering Taylor Swift with lavish gifts. And during a recent interview with The U.S. Sun, relationship expert Katie Flowers suggested that these gifts prove that the two of them are on a level playing field when it comes to their status.

“Travis’ consistent gift-giving is a significant part of his love language,” she told The U.S. Sun. “His generous gifts are more significant because the financial dynamic in his relationship with Taylor is unique.”

“Gifting in this way shows Travis can contribute equally to the lifestyle they enjoy together,” she explained.

“He fosters a balance that allows them to spoil each other without any underlying financial tensions.

“Travis’ luxury gifting and grand gestures highlight their equal partnership.

“Travis is committed to contributing meaningfully, emotionally, and materially to this relationship.”

The two may not be exactly equal when it comes to their net worth, but it’s clear that they still share a similar lifestyle.

[The Sun]