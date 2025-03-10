Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (14) greets the fans after they beat the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been the NFC South’s team of the 2020s so far, and that’s unlikely to change in 2025.

Tampa has won the division for five straight seasons dating back to 2020, as they moved from Tom Brady to Baker Mayfield under center without missing a beat.

Tampa’s sustained success is primarily due to wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the two best receivers in franchise history.

Evans leads the organization in career yardage (12,684), receptions (836), and touchdowns (105), while Godwin is second in team history in all three categories.

With Godwin set to enter free agency, it seemed like the 29-year-old receiver may be set to play elsewhere for the first time in his career.

However, shortly after free agency opened Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Godwin would stay in Tampa.

Back to the #Bucs: Star WR Chris Godwin returns to Tampa, sources say, taking less money to stay with Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and the rest of the gang. He gets a 3-year, $66M deal with $45 guaranteed in a deal done by Tory Dandy of CAA. And he left a ton on the table. pic.twitter.com/IYwDAhXx6x — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Tampa selected Godwin in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He was used sparingly in his rookie season, hauling in 34 receptions for 525 yards. Both numbers would prove to be career-lows for the standout wide receiver who, like his teammate Evans, has been a model of consistency.

From 2018-2023, Godwin recorded 6,165 receiving yards and 33 touchdown receptions.

Godwin’s 2024 season ended abruptly when he dislocated his ankle in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the season with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Rapoport also notes that Godwin left money on the table in the form of an offer from an unnamed team. It seems like Tampa and Godwin both realized that things have been great over the past eight years and there was no reason to part ways.

Godwin is 23rd among active NFL players in career receiving yards and 18th in receptions.