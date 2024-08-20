Dec 31, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has been the subject of trade talks all offseason. Aiyuk and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked in the past several days, with rumors that the Niners could deal Aiyuk away to the Steel City.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed that the Steelers have reportedly offered less than $28 million, according to 49ers Web Zone.

“As for the competing contract offer, Breer notes that the Steelers’ proposal would pay Aiyuk less than $28 million per year, placing Pittsburgh “right in the neighborhood” of San Francisco’s offer,” 49ersWebZone’s David Bonilla wrote.

The 49ers drafted Brandon Aiyuk in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. Since then, Aiyuk has been strong and has added new dimensions to the 49ers offense. He’s been a reliable target, with 269 career receptions, 3,931 career yards, and 25 career receiving touchdowns.

Last season, Aiyuk hauled 75 receptions, 1,342 yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. In 2022, Aiyuk caught a career-high 78 passes for 1,015 yards and eight receiving touchdowns.

Whether San Francisco keeps Aiyuk or trades him will be one of the biggest storylines for the remainder of the preseason. The 49ers hope to contend in the NFC this season but may need a player of Aiyuk’s caliber around to do so. In other words, how this situation plays out could go a long way toward dictating San Francisco’s future.

