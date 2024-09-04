Dec 13, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; General view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet on the turf prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Hayward will continue his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers announced a three-year contract extension for the veteran defensive lineman, who’s been a Steeler his entire NFL career.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the news of Heyward’s extension with Pittsburgh.

“Steelers and six-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Heyward have agreed to a three-year, $45M deal that includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed,” Fowler wrote.

Sources: The #Steelers and six-time Pro Bowl DE Cam Heyward have agreed to a three-year, $45M deal that includes $29 million in new money and $16 million fully guaranteed. Heyward, 35, who had $16M left on the final year of his previous deal, is now under contract through 2026,… pic.twitter.com/Ca41KhT9sK — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 3, 2024

Heyward has been on the Steelers dating back to 2011. Pittsburgh drafted the former Ohio State standout with the 31st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Heyward has gone on to play in six Pro Bowls and was named an All-Pro three times in his career.

Heyward has 80.5 career sacks and had consecutive seasons of 10+ sacks in 2021 and 2022. His career high came in 2017 when he recorded 12.0. He played in just 11 games last year, so 2024 will be a chance to redeem himself.

Later, Heyward went on to boast about the big news.

It’s always cool to see a player play with one team for their career, and it appears that’s what Cam Heyward will do with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

