The SEC logo is pictured on the field at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before a celebration for OU joining the Southeastern Conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, July 1, 2024.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a lot of things to iron out, starting with the discipline of its players.

The Gamecocks were blown out by the Ole Miss Rebels on Sunday, losing by an atrocious score of 27-3 at home. Matters were made even worse when South Carolina defensive end Dylan Stewart was captured on camera for all the wrong reasons.

Stewart sacked of Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. It should’ve been a great play, but Stewart mimicked blasting a machine gun at Dart while the quarterback was still on the ground reeling from the hit.

The Second Amendment literaly says youre not allowed to call this a penalty. Apologize to this young man NCAA pic.twitter.com/NKOcuhFJsO — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking display online.

“This takes thuggery to a new level. Queue the rhetoric about ‘student athletes’ and ‘academic excellence,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“This is craziest cele I have ever seen,” another fan added.

“One of the single dumbest things I’ve ever seen someone do on a football field. I don’t understand how he thought of this and nothing in his head clicked that it’s absolutely a penalty,” another person said.

“This is classless and emotionally immature,” someone else added.

Stewart was probably just letting off steam after a frustrating day on the field, but it’s clear this has no place in football. It’ll be interesting to see if South Carolina, the NCAA, or the SEC levy further punishment.