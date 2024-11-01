Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

In this era of name, image, and likeness we’re seeing more of collegiate athletes’ personalities than ever before. As good as it is that it’s allowing athletes to get paid, sometimes the young athletes are pushed into the spotlight even though there’s still a lot of maturing that needs to take place.

One such case appears to be Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who recently mouthed off about young Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning.

“I mean, Arch is still young. He has a lot of time to grow and succeed, I would say. I think for Quinn, the only difference was that they were trying to change it up a little bit to spark something, but I feel like it was going to go back to Quinn anyway,” Sanders said after Manning briefly replaced senior quarterback Quinn Ewers in Texas’ loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, per the mirror.

“But I think it’s tough putting Arch in this situation. Especially when momentum isn’t on your side. It’s really hard to ask a freshman player to do that.”

It was disrespectful to say these things for a couple of reasons. Firstly, Sanders couldn’t even be bothered to get Manning’s class right (he’s a sophomore.) Secondly, Arch has done more than enough to prove that he’s ready to be the guy in big games.

People online reacted to Sanders’ statement.

“Who is Shaduer Sanders to comment on other teams…as usual he should just shut up,” one person said.

“Is college football only about Primadonna sanders and his kids, he isn’t winning anything, they won’t make the playoffs, he hasn’t won anything in his career as a coach and yet it seems the press needs to print everything they say as news,” one person added.

“Shedeur Sanders can’t spell two letter words,” one person added.

It’s clear people don’t like what Sanders had to say, but still, he’s accomplished enough on the field to be able to give a hot take or two. He just needs to learn to choose his words a little more carefully.

[The Mirror]