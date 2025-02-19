February 13, 2011; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Sonics fans stand between plays during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder at ORACLE Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle citizens and constituents are turned off after the city’s mayor pulled a bizarre pump fake on them.

Mayor Scott Harrell is facing criticism after he committed a brutal unforced error. Harrell goofed during his State of the City address in what was an apparent off-script moment, no less.

One thing that you can’t mess around with in Seattle is with the Sonics. A resounding amount of bitterness has built up over the last 17 years over the way the Sonics and their exit from the city. It doesn’t matter the instance.

Harrell learned that the hard way.

In a bizarre case of having zero awareness, Harrell pulled out a basketball… and the crowd predictably went one way. But then Harrell went another.

“At one point, Harrell paused and said he had an announcement to make before pulling out a basketball from behind the podium,” Yahoo Sports wrote on the incident. “The crowd inside Benaroya Hall reacted positively, believing that he was about to reveal that the NBA and Sonics would be returning after the franchise left for Oklahoma City in 2008. After a pause, Harrell then said he was only kidding and that he wanted to take a short break during his speech.”

In the future, it might behoove Harrell to be more in touch with his constituents.

If that sounds like a modern-day problem? Well, if the shoe fits.