Saquon Barkley Sep 6, 2024; Sao Paulo, BRA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Neo Quimica Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley had an immaculate debut for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former New York Giants running back torched the Green Bay Packers in his 2024 debut with his new team. The Eagles couldn’t have asked for more out of Saquon, who scored three touchdowns on the night.

Barkley delivered in spades in his debut. In doing so, Barkley made both Philadelphia franchise history and NFL history.

Saquon became the second Eagle in history to debut with three touchdowns. The last player to do that was Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who did so in 2004.

Additionally, Barkley put himself in exclusive company with his performance. Barkley became the first player in NFL history to record multiple rushing scores and a receiving score in their first game with a team. The Between the Numbers account on X highlighted this incredible feat.

It’s safe to say that Barkley posted a phenomenal debut with the Eagles. It will prove fascinating to see how he follows it up next time around.

