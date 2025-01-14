Oct 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A view of the MLB logo in the dugout during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

As the calendar slowly creeps towards February and the MLB offseason continues to churn along, we’re just a few weeks away from Spring Training commencing.

While a handful of top free agents signed in November or December, at least one intriguing option is left.

Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki is expected to sign an MLB contract within the next two weeks. Sasaki has drawn significant interest from multiple teams throughout the league.

On Monday, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that Sasaki is down to three potential suitors: The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays.

The finalists for Japanese star right-hander Roki Sasaki are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays, sources tell ESPN. Sasaki will decide on his team by the closing of his posting window Jan. 23. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 13, 2025

Sasaki has played for the Chiba Lotte Marines of Japan’s Nippon Baseball League for the past three seasons. He has been named to the All-Star team twice and holds the league record for most strikeouts in a single game, with 19.

The three teams are hardly surprising. In the past 30 years, the Dodgers have landed many top Japanese stars, including Hideo Nomo, Hiroki Kuroda, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Shohei Ohtani, the 2024 NL MVP.

The Padres have recently shown a willingness to spend in free agency, while the Blue Jays have been tied to multiple big-name free agents over the past five seasons.

Social media had much to say about the 23-year-old pitcher’s three finalists.

