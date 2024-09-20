New England Patriots Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
This past offseason, Bill Belichick moved on from the New England Patriots. The Patriots hadn’t needed to hire a coach in over twenty years. But as it turns out, New England was ready for this moment.

On Thursday night, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said the team has planned to hire Jerod Mayo, a former first-round pick and multi-time Super Bowl champion linebacker, for nearly five years.

Kraft told Amazon Prime Video reporter Taylor Rooks ahead of New England’s matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football that he tabbed the former Pro Bowl linebacker, who became a defensive coach on the staff, as the team’s next head coach after Belichick’s eventual departure.

Patriots podcaster Alex Barth later transcribed Kraft’s bombshell.

Mayo has big shoes to fill in New England left by the legendary Bill Belichick. Under Belichick, the Patriots won six Super Bowl championships and reigned over the NFL for nearly two decades. It was a dominant run unlike any other we’ve seen. But it seems that there was a succession plan for when the Patriots and Belichick finally parted ways.

We’ll see if the succession plan led by Kraft turns out in their favor. The NFL world reacted to this bombshell news on the Patriots.

