The Carolina Panthers moved to place former two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen on injured reserve.
Carolina’s veteran wide receiver will head to IR after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Carolina announced the move in a release on their website.
“The Panthers placed veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen on injured reserve Tuesday as part of a flurry of moves. Thielen suffered a hamstring injury while hauling in his 31-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He changed into street clothes at halftime and did not return,” Panthers.com wrote.
It’s a tough pill to swallow for Carolina. They made a quarterback change off former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to veteran Andy Dalton. On Sunday, Dalton commanded the Panthers extremely well and helped lead them to a much-needed win. The victory did nothing but dissuade them from starting the former top overall pick, and unfortunately, his case is shrinking.
Without Thielen, Carolina can account for one less receiver. They got a huge game out of Diontae Johnson this weekend that they’ll hopefully see continue. There’s no telling if they’re going to make a move to replace Thielen from free agency. But depending on his long-term status, it could prove wise, too.
Carolina will play the woeful Cincinnati Bengals, Dalton’s former team, next week.