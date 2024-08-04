Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

In one of the biggest moves of the off-season, Caleb Downs joined the Ohio State Buckeyes. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star moved up north to join the touted Buckeyes, who rank as one of the most talented teams in the nation. He also happens to be one of the most talented players in the country himself.

The Ohio State staff knows just how good Downs is. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles recently praised the safety, anointing him with an endearing term.

“He’s a coach’s dream,” Knowles told Lettermen Row via On3 Sports. “He understands everything, he picks everything up, he takes the meeting room to the field. He’s locked in during meetings. He takes great notes — he’s a pro. So I think aside from what he does on the field, making all the adjustments and knowing where to go, he really has a great effect on the guys in the meeting room, too.”

Downs anchors one of the best defenses in the country at Ohio State. They’re expected to contend for the College Football Playoff National Championship this year. The Oregon Ducks expect to be their biggest foe in the Big Ten Conference this season as they, along with USC, UCLA, and Washington, join the newly expanded conference this season. How Downs plays could go a long way towards determining how successful they are.

[On3]