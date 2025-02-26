Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; General view of San Francisco 49ers logo in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have grown accustomed to success under head coach Kyle Shanahan,

From 2019 to 2023, San Francisco went 54-29 and won the NFC West thrice. They also made it to four NFC Championship games and two Super Bowls.

While the team has fallen short in the postseason, it has still won eight playoff games during that stretch.

The 2024 49ers finished a disappointing 6-11, the second-worst season under Shanahan behind the team’s 4-12 finish in 2018. The team was disjointed, inconsistent, and riddled with injuries.

It was clear that changes were in order in San Francisco, and Shanahan has spent the early stages of the offseason making those changes. Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh returned to San Francisco as their defensive coordinator, a role he held from 2017-2020.

On Tuesday, the offensive coaching staff underwent changes. Longtime offensive assistant Klay Kubiak was promoted to offensive coordinator. Additionally, quarterbacks coach Brian Griese has been replaced by Mick Lombardi.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero had the news first.

The #49ers are officially promoting Klay Kubiak to offensive coordinator, and that’s not the only staff change: Mick Lombardi will replace Brian Griese as quarterbacks coach. pic.twitter.com/A2A7qLhROR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 25, 2025

Kubiak, son of longtime NFL head coach Gary, is entering his fifth season with the 49ers. He has held various roles, including defensive quality control coach, assistant quarterbacks coach, and passing game specialist. His brother Klint is the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, perhaps San Francisco’s biggest rival.

Griese has been the quarterbacks coach since 2022. He is reportedly stepping away from coaching per ESPN.

Lombardi is the son of NFL executive Michael Lombardi. He was on the 49ers staff from 2013-16 before making stops with the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Las Vegas Raiders. Lombardi returned to the 49ers in 2024 as a senior offensive assistant.

Social media had a lot to say about the coaching changes.

