Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) hangs his head as he walks off the field during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amid a new lawsuit filed against him, the NFL doesn’t plan to move Deshaun Watson to the Commissioner’s Exempt List.

The NFL released a statement on the situation on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy. Not looking at Commissioner’s Exempt list as there’s been no formal charges and the league’s review has just begun,” the statement read via Albert Breer.

Watson faces serious allegations in this new lawsuit of sexual assault from an accuser under the Jane Doe pseudonym. These allegations differ from the previous allegations Watson faced, which ultimately led to a suspension and a treacherous situation to wade into. Despite those allegations, the Cleveland Browns gave Watson $230 million guaranteed.

Word surfaced also that this case could bring about a situation where the Browns could wriggle out of his contract. Granted, that’s an insidious position, and the Browns don’t really deserve to get themselves out of a situation that they put themselves into.

Nonetheless, this situation will continue to be monitored and followed intently.

