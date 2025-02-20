Feb 11, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone talks with media during a press conference as spring training starts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have agreed to a two-year contract extension with manager Aaron Boone, the team announced Thursday.

The 51-year-old has managed the club since the 2018 season.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have signed Manager Aaron Boone to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season. pic.twitter.com/t9u7fWfzVz — New York Yankees (@Yankees) February 20, 2025

Boone’s time as manager of the Yankees has been successful, though not without its criticisms.

He has a 603-429 career record as a manager and has taken New York to the playoffs six times in his seven seasons as manager.

Three of those playoff appearances have resulted in the Yankees making it to at least the ALCS, where they lost to the Houston Astros twice (2019, 2022) before beating the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS last year and making it to the World Series for the first time since 2009.

However, multiple playoff appearances without World Series victories have been held against Boone. This is one of the biggest critiques of the manager, as the Yankees are perhaps MLB’s premier franchise, especially when it comes to World Series successes.

Boone’s contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season, and an extension has been discussed for most of the offseason.

Had the Yankees not made it to the World Series last year, the team may have been fine letting Boone go through the 2025 season as a lame-duck manager, but the extension shows the team’s faith in Boone to take them back to glory. The extension retains Boone through the 2027 season.

The Yankees open their season on March 27 against the Milwaukee Brewers.