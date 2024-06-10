Dec 31, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin will remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers agreed to a three-year extension to retain Tomlin amid an illustrious run as their head coach.

Tomlin has held the job since the 2007-08 NFL season, making him the longest-tenured head coach in the league. That will remain true, at least on the surface, for a little longer.

Pittsburgh made it official on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, with an announcement post on Tomlin’s three-year extension.

Tomlin took over for Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Cowher after Cowher resigned following the 2006 NFL season. Since then, he’s amassed a 170-100-2 record with the Steelers. That includes seven AFC North Division championships, ten seasons with 10 wins or more, and multiple Super Bowl appearances. Tomlin led Pittsburgh to a win in Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals following the 2009 NFL season.

Critics of Tomlin will point to having only one Super Bowl title and no division championships since the 2020 season. Their last appearance in the AFC Championship Game was in the 2016-17 NFL season. But while all of that is correct, so is his consistency. He hasn’t led the Steelers to a single losing season. In the very volatile NFL, that’s a heck of an accomplishment.

The NFL world had much to say about the Steelers’ announcement of a contract extension for their head coach.

The Steelers have had a top-10 scoring defense 𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲𝘀 in Mike Tomlin’s 17 year-tenure 🔒 (‘07, ‘08, ‘10, ‘11, ‘12, ‘16, ‘17, ‘19, ‘20, ‘22, ‘23) https://t.co/Fn9DG7BW4I pic.twitter.com/uFjdTKByzN — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 10, 2024

Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Queen have all made a point to mention Mike Tomlin as a reason for why they wanted to come to Pittsburgh. That type of charisma and ability to lure players to Pittsburgh is invaluable. — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) June 10, 2024

Just a reminder that with Mike Tomlin at the helm. He is 26-6-1 against the Cleveland browns all time. Respect your father. https://t.co/aPusQOkai2 — Baku 🐧 (@Mazursky8895) June 10, 2024

This obviously means Mike Tomlin is out of the running for the Lakers job — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) June 10, 2024

Mike Tomlin (173 career wins) is currently 20 wins behind Chuck Noll (193). The new three-year extension virtually guarantees Tomlin will be the winningest coach in Steelers history. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) June 10, 2024

Mike McCarthy got fired for a disastrous 2018 Packers season and has more playoff wins since then than Mike Tomlin. But people LOVE Tomlin so we only talk about not going below .500 https://t.co/MHRIwjzUYS — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) June 10, 2024

