Mike Tomlin will remain with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers agreed to a three-year extension to retain Tomlin amid an illustrious run as their head coach.

Tomlin has held the job since the 2007-08 NFL season, making him the longest-tenured head coach in the league. That will remain true, at least on the surface, for a little longer.

Pittsburgh made it official on X, the website formerly known as Twitter, with an announcement post on Tomlin’s three-year extension.

Tomlin took over for Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Cowher after Cowher resigned following the 2006 NFL season. Since then, he’s amassed a 170-100-2 record with the Steelers. That includes seven AFC North Division championships, ten seasons with 10 wins or more, and multiple Super Bowl appearances. Tomlin led Pittsburgh to a win in Super Bowl XLIII over the Arizona Cardinals following the 2009 NFL season.

Critics of Tomlin will point to having only one Super Bowl title and no division championships since the 2020 season. Their last appearance in the AFC Championship Game was in the 2016-17 NFL season. But while all of that is correct, so is his consistency. He hasn’t led the Steelers to a single losing season. In the very volatile NFL, that’s a heck of an accomplishment.

The NFL world had much to say about the Steelers’ announcement of a contract extension for their head coach.

