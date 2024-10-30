Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The NIL and transfer portal era of collegiate athletics has been crazy, and things just keep getting crazier.

Teams are now openly trying to poach players and commits from other universities shamelessly. The latest culprits? The reigning national champion Michigan Wolverines, according to On3.

Michigan has offered a competitive NIL package on par with what LSU has presented to No. 1 QB recruit Bryce Underwood, (Pete Nakos) reports. Underwood is expected to land a NIL package valued above $5M over 3 to 4 years,” On3 tweeted.

It’s definitely a new era when a kid who has announced his every intention and desire to become a Louisiana State Univerisity Tiger is willing to just walk away because the money is right elsewhere, but that doesn’t mean fans online have to like it.

“I’m assuming they left out the part where they have upcoming sanctions and postseason bans to serve?” one fan wanted to know on Twitter about Michigan’s pitch.

“‘Bought not developed,'” one Ohio State Buckeyes fan mocked.

“Of every recruit LSU has coming in, I’m the most sure about Underwood sticking around. He’s been crystal clear on this,” one fan in denial added.

“Michigan is finally playing the game,” one fan added.

“I guess portnoy is keeping his word for Michigan,” one fan added, referencing Barstool founder Dave Portnoy’s claim that he’ll pay to make sure Michigan always has a top quarterback.

The fact of the matter is that in this day and age a storied program like Michigan can take whoever they want from any school and it’s all fair game. In all likelihood, the Wolverines could snag Arch Manning if they were interested.