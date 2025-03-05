Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

As the offseason kicks into gear, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL.

The Raiders shocked many earlier this year when they lured former Seattle Seahawks and USC Trojans head coach Pete Carroll out of retirement and named him the franchise’s new head coach.

Holding the sixth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, there are many paths the Raiders could take.

The Raiders are unlikely to take an edge rusher, though. On Wednesday, the team announced that it had extended four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Shortly after the deal was announced, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported that Crosby’s extension is for three years and $106.5 million, including $91.5 million guaranteed. The new contract makes the 27-year-old the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The #Raiders are making star edge Maxx Crosby the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL, per me and @TomPelissero. It’s a 3-year deal worth $106.5M with $91.5M guaranteed. Deal done by @CJLaBoy and @DHendrickson41 of @Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/ALKZqW7uGR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

The Raiders drafted Crosby in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and he has since become one of the league’s most feared pass rushers.

Crosby has recorded 59.5 sacks and an eye-popping 105 tackles for loss in his six-year NFL career. He was set to be a free agent after the 2025-26 season.