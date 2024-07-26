Mason Miller Jul 10, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Mason Miller (19) reacts after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
A potential trade target for MLB teams this week might be off the board. Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller suffered an injury to his finger, which will sideline the flamethrower for some time.

The A’s will place him on the injured list, which not only puts him out of action, but puts the reliever out of the question for trade talks obviously.

Martin Gallegos reported the news on Miller’s status.

Miller, according to Gallegos, injured his finger after awkwardly putting his hand down on a table. Initially, as the post above said, the claim was he slammed it in frustration. However, it was more awkward than that.

Miller is one of the top closers in baseball, and without his presence, teams may have to look elsewhere now for bullpen help. The MLB world had much to say over this development.

