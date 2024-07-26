Jul 10, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Oakland Athletics relief pitcher Mason Miller (19) reacts after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

A potential trade target for MLB teams this week might be off the board. Oakland Athletics closer Mason Miller suffered an injury to his finger, which will sideline the flamethrower for some time.

The A’s will place him on the injured list, which not only puts him out of action, but puts the reliever out of the question for trade talks obviously.

Martin Gallegos reported the news on Miller’s status.

Per source, A’s will place All-Star closer Mason Miller on the injured list today with a fracture of the fifth metacarpal (pinkie) in his left hand. It’s a non-pitching injury he suffered after pounding a padded training room table in frustration following Monday night’s win. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 25, 2024

Miller, according to Gallegos, injured his finger after awkwardly putting his hand down on a table. Initially, as the post above said, the claim was he slammed it in frustration. However, it was more awkward than that.

Important clarification on Mason Miller injury: he did not pound the table out of frustration. He put his hand down awkwardly on the training table while getting ready to do an exercise. https://t.co/BrjZHl94PB — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) July 25, 2024

Miller is one of the top closers in baseball, and without his presence, teams may have to look elsewhere now for bullpen help. The MLB world had much to say over this development.

Classic awkwardly placing your hand on the training table and breaking a bone after your team wins situation https://t.co/JiDDrFsW7Y — nugget chef (@jayhaykid) July 25, 2024

Much needed clarification on the use of the word “frustrated,” but still an insanely odd injury sustained during a non-baseball activity. #Athletics https://t.co/elKDjGN5fz — Uprooted (@uprootedoakland) July 25, 2024

This makes more sense but you can never be too certain with these type of injuries. Remember when Jesus Luzardo got hurt playing a video game and was traded 3 months later? https://t.co/2yQ2Y3kpMr — Dr. Artocarpus (@DrArtocarpus) July 25, 2024

