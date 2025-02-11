LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 23: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers answers questions from the media ahead of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros in the World Series as Kershaw is slated to start game one. (Photo by Justin Heiman/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been Major League Baseball’s busiest team this offseason.

Los Angeles dominated the free agent market, signing pitchers Blake Snell, Rori Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates. The team also added outfielders Michael Conforto, Teoscar Hernandez, and infielder Hyeseong Kim.

Through it all, there was one missing piece to LA’s offseason.

Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been with the team since his 2008 MLB debut. The 38-year-old was a free agent this offseason, but it felt inevitable that the two sides would agree to a deal.

On Tuesday, that inevitability came true. ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez reported that Kershaw had agreed to a new contract with the Dodgers and was playing catch at the team’s spring training facility.

Clayton Kershaw is at the Dodgers facility playing catch. He and the Dodgers have agreed to terms on a new contract, per source, though he still has to finish going through his physical. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 11, 2025

Kershaw’s career speaks for itself. He is one of the best-starting pitchers of the generation, joining Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer as the only active pitchers with three Cy Young Awards. Kershaw, like Verlander, also won the MVP in the same season he won a Cy Young, doing so in 2014.

In his 17-year career, Kershaw has a 212-94 record and a 2.50 ERA. His ERA is the lowest among all active pitchers. Additionally, Kershaw enters the 2025 season with 2,968 career strikeouts. Should he reach the 3,000-strikeout threshold, he will be the 20th pitcher in MLB history to accomplish the feat.

There were no details about the length or financial terms of the contract.