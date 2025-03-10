Oct 13, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos tight end Thomas Yassmin (86) blocks on Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After releasing linebacker Joey Bosa early last week, many wondered what the Los Angeles Chargers would look like on the defensive line next season.

Bosa’s release seemingly indicated that nine-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack would be returning with the team, but Mack reportedly had interest from a handful of other teams, including the Chicago Bears.

On Monday, Mack put the speculation to rest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Defensive Player of the Year agreed to a one-year deal to stay with the Chargers.

Just ahead of free agency, former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack reached agreement today on a one-year, fully-guaranteed $18 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, per sources. Chargers get back their pass-rush standout. pic.twitter.com/R6M3toh3zF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

Mack has had a prolific career. He spent his first four professional seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He was named to the All-Pro First Team thrice. Mack also became the second Raider to win the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, which he did in 2016.

Days before the 2018 regular season began, Oakland traded Mack to the Chicago Bears. Mack was with the Bears through the 2021 season. He nabbed another All-Pro First Team appearance and finished second in the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Following the 2021 season, the Bears traded Mack to the Chargers. In his three seasons with Los Angeles, Mack has made three Pro Bowl appearances and recorded 31 sacks, 17 of which came in the 2023 season.

Mack’s 107.5 career sacks puts him seventh among active NFL players. He should move into the top five if not higher if he’s able to reach his career average production of 10 sacks a season next year.