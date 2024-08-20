RB Jahmyr Gibbs runs a drill during the Detroit Lions training camp at the Lions headquarters in Allen Park, Mich. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The Detroit Lions are coming off one of their best seasons in franchise history. Last season, Detroit won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history. The division title was the team’s first in over 30 years, and they went on to make it worth it. The Lions made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. It’s safe to say that 2024 will bring the highest expectations for the team in a generation.

But will they have one of their stars for Week 1? Based on comments made Tuesday, it sounds like that’s a possibility.

Lions star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who broke out as a rookie as an all-purpose threat, is banged up heading into the season. Gibbs’ hamstring has bothered him, and it’s kept the dynamo off the field. However, head coach Dan Campbell offered optimism on Gibbs and his status for the team’s Week 1 opener in a few weeks.

Coach Campbell on the plans for Hendon Hooker this week pic.twitter.com/s7hvoMuQH1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 20, 2024

“Our plan is to get him going next week,” Campbell said. “He’s trending the right way. We’re hoping, the day after the Pittsburgh game. I think we’re gonna get a lot of guys back,” he added. “Wish we had more practice with him, but as far as the health of it, he is healing, and he’s on schedule to be back and get his legs back under him. We’ll see where he’s at.”

Gibbs ran for 945 yards on 182 carries last season with ten rushing touchdowns in his first season in Detroit. The former standout at Georgia Tech and Alabama also added 52 receptions, 316 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown to his rookie campaign, which ended with a trip to the 2024 Pro Bowl.

