Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons enter the final stretch of the NFL season with a 7-7 record, which puts them just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South.

With their playoff hopes still very much alive, Atlanta has decided to make a change at quarterback.

Veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins, who has started all 14 games for the Falcons so far this season, has been benched in favor of Michael Penix Jr.

The team announced the news Tuesday night, less than 24 hours after a narrow 15-9 Monday Night Football victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, in which Cousins completed a season-low 11 passes for 112 yards.

Coach Morris has named Michael Penix Jr. the starting quarterback moving forward — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 18, 2024

“After review we have made the decision Michael Penix will be the Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback moving forward. This was a football decision and we are fully focused on preparing the team for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants,” head coach Raheem Morris said in a statement.

The Falcons signed Cousins to a four-year contract, $180 million with $100 million guaranteed this past offseason. At the time, many questioned the move as Cousins is 36 years old and coming off a major Achilles injury.

While Cousins is seventh in the NFL in passing yards with 3,507, he has 18 touchdown passes, which ties him for 12th most in the league. He also has thrown 16 interceptions this season, which is more than any other quarterback in the NFL.

More alarmingly, Cousins has just one touchdown pass and nine interceptions in his past five games, which was likely a catalyst for the change.

Penix has made two appearances for Atlanta this season, both in blowout losses. He’s thrown for 38 yards. After starting his college career with the Indiana Hoosiers, Penix transferred to the Washington Huskies for his final two collegiate seasons which saw him throw 67 touchdown passes in two seasons and lead Washington to the final of the 2024 College Football Playoff where they lost to Michigan.

NFL fans had a lot to say about Atlanta’s quarterback change, with most agreeing it was time.

While I feel for Kirk Cousins, I’m so excited for Michael Penix Jr. and the future of the Falcons! 🔥🏈 That being said, Atlanta must draft well to enhance his supporting cast. — Ken Cornia (@CorniaKen) December 18, 2024

Falcons didn’t have a choice. Cousins’ lower half is GONE https://t.co/1lURgUPIq8 — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) December 18, 2024

Imagine the $180M we could have saved to spend on the team to build around Penix. What a disaster for this front office. Kirk was never healthy. — Austin (@AustinPlanet) December 18, 2024

[Atlanta Falcons]