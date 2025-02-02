Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rapper Kanye West has been largely out of the public eye recently, but he recently broke his silence on Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

Kanye West has been more reserved and further from the public eye after a string of antisemitic statements back in 2022 cost him many of his business partnerships, including his lucrative collaboration with Adidas.

West, who now goes by Ye, has been open about his support of Donald Trump in the past, but he has not spoken publicly about Trump since the 2024 election.

Ye broke his silence this week with a series of bizarre posts on social media where he made it clear that he still supports Trump.

“Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” Ye said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life,” Ye said in another post.

Ye went on to recall the time he wore a “Make American Great Again” hat in support of Trump and paid reference to the all-black MAGA hat recently worn by Trump and Elon Musk.

“I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black,” Ye said.

Clearly, the rapper is still a full-on Trump supporter.