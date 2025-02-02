Kanye West

Rapper Kanye West has kept a low profile recently, but he recently spoke out following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

After a series of antisemitic remarks in 2022 led to the loss of several major business deals—including his highly profitable partnership with Adidas—West, now known as Ye, has remained more withdrawn from the public eye.

Ye has previously expressed strong support for Donald Trump, but until now, he had not publicly addressed Trump’s 2024 win.

That changed this week when Ye broke his silence with a string of unusual social media posts, making it clear that his allegiance to Trump remains intact.

“Trumps back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be ok,” Ye said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life,” Ye wrote in another post.

He also referenced his past decision to wear a “Make America Great Again” hat in support of Trump, as well as the all-black MAGA hat recently worn by Trump and Elon Musk.

“I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black,” Ye said.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“For some, it’s a comeback story. For others, it’s a plot twist in a horror film,” one person wrote on X.

“I miss the old Kanye,” someone else added.

“Now who woke this one up? Don’t we have enough going on?” another person added.

“I am just trying to enjoy my night,” someone else said.

“Nurse he’s out again,” another person wrote.

There’s no doubt that Ye remains firmly in Trump’s corner.