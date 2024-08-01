Bills quarterback Josh Allen sends the ball downfield on a deep route.

The Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver room will look vastly different in 2024. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, who went to the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason, are gone. Their lead returning receivers include tight end Dalton Kincaid and wideout Khalil Shakir. So, with all the change, one might wonder how Josh Allen feels about it.

“I don’t know if we really have a 1 or 2, I think we’ve got a group of guys that are just finding ways to get open,” Allen told Kay Adams on Up & Adams.

“And they’re doing their job; they understand their roles within each concept,” Allen continued. He referenced Curtis Samuel, one of the team’s newest wide receivers, and how his speed has allowed him to be utilized everywhere.

Allen also referenced Mack Hollins and first-round draft pick Keon Coleman, who Allen said could “go up and get the ball.” Marquez Valdes-Scantling was also referenced, as well as a few others.

The superstar quarterback will have some new targets to play with this year. And based on the vibes, Allen won’t have much of an issue using those weapons to his and his team’s advantage.

Allen and the Bills will have a lot to prove again this season as they go into the year in a competitive AFC East Division.

