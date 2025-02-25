Nov 25, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After a 20-year NFL career, nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters has decided to retire.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider notified reporters on Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine of the 42-year-old’s retirement.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news on X.

Nine-time Pro-Bowl OT Jason Peters is expected to retire after playing 19 NFL seasons and 248 NFL games, Seahawks GM John Schneider told reporters at the combine. The former undrafted free agent went on to win a Super Bowl and pave a path leading to Canton. pic.twitter.com/i0lCHuaebY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2025

Peters had a storied NFL career. After playing for the Arkansas Razorbacks from 2000-03 and being named to the All-SEC second team as a senior, the big man went undrafted in the 2004 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent and remained with the team through the 2008 season. While with Buffalo, he was named to two Pro Bowls and the All-Pro second team twice.

As contract negotiations stalled, Peters held out and missed the entire 2008 preseason, returning to the Bills for the season opener and being issued a hefty fine.

Shortly before the 2009 NFL Draft, Buffalo traded Peters to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Philadelphia’s first-round pick. The Eagles immediately signed Peters to a six-year extension.

Peters spent the entire 2010s with Philadelphia, winning Super Bowl LII with the team and twice being named to the All-Pro first team. He was also named to seven more Pro Bowls, bringing his career total to nine. Peters was also named to the 2010s NFL All-Decade team.

Injuries plagued Peters for the back half of the decade and by the end of a 2020 season that saw him miss most of the season with a nagging foot injury, the Eagles chose to let Peters walk.

He spent the next three seasons with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Besides veteran leadership, he did not bring much to those teams. He did, however, start all 15 games he played in for Chicago.

The Seahawks named Peters a veteran mentor shortly after the news dropped.