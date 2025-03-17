Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Detailed view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet on the sidelines during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past five years, the Cincinnati Bengals have had one of the NFL’s most exciting and explosive offenses.

The Bengals have finished in the top third of the league in offensive yards per game three times in that span. The two outlying seasons featured quarterback Joe Burrow missing significant time with injuries.

As long as the Bengals have Burrow, along with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, they’ll have a chance to compete.

Cincinnati’s decision to secure Chase and Higgins on long-term deals seemed inevitable; Sunday night, they did just that.

Fox’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Bengals reached agreements with Chase and Higgins on massive contract extensions.

BREAKING: #Bengals WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins exclusively tell me they’ve agreed to contract extensions with the team. Ja’Marr gets: 4-years, $161M with $112M guaranteed — making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history. Tee gets: 4-years, $115M with the first two… pic.twitter.com/zbdnEDELgz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 17, 2025

As Schultz notes, Chase’s four-year, $161 million contract has an eye-popping $112 million guaranteed. This makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Higgins’ deal, meanwhile, could see the Clemson alum take home $115 million over the next four years. However, only the first two years are guaranteed.

Chase is one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, and he has been since the Bengals selected him with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Chase has racked up 5,425 receiving yards in four seasons and 46 touchdowns. He led the NFL in both categories last season, setting Bengals franchise records with 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has made four Pro Bowls in his four-year career and has been named a First Team All-Pro twice.

Higgins is one of the league’s most feared second wide receivers. He’s racked up 4,595 yards and 34 touchdowns in his five seasons. While he doesn’t have Chase’s accolades, Higgins excels at taking pressure off Chase and giving Burrow another weapon in the offense.

The news had social media buzzing.

LLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLEEEEEEEEEEEEEETSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/tb1Mue4tln — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 17, 2025

They had to do it. It’s useless to spend time talking about how tight the balance sheet will get from here and how well they’ll have to scout offensive line and defensive talent in the draft from here. Just impressed that the players successfully threw their weight around. https://t.co/ZbNC3OU9je — Diante Lee (@DianteLeeFB) March 17, 2025