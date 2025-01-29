Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks have made the NBA playoffs in each of the past three seasons, but extending the streak to four years may prove challenging.

Atlanta has a 22-25 record and is ninth in the Eastern Conference. They are three games ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers for the final playoff spot and just two games behind the six-seed Miami Heat.

Jumping Miami would see Atlanta avoiding the Play-In Tournament, where the Hawks have never played.

Trae Young unsurprisingly leads the team in points and assists per game, but forward Jalen Johnson’s development has been key for Atlanta this year.

Unfortunately, the Hawks will be without Johnson for the rest of the season. On Wednesday, NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Johnson would miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum.

Breaking: Atlanta Hawks young star Jalen Johnson has suffered a torn labrum in left shoulder and will miss rest of the season, league sources tell @ChrisBHaynes. #haynesbriefs https://t.co/AixmhuvbwY pic.twitter.com/mvBoPm2tBL — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 29, 2025

The injury occurred in a 122-119 loss to the Toronto Raptors late last week.

Johnson was having a breakout season for the Hawks. In 36 games, he averaged 18.9 points and 10 rebounds per game, both career highs.

He was also one of Atlanta’s most reliable players, averaging 35.7 minutes per game, second on the team behind Young.

The news of Johnson’s injury saddened social media.

The injury bug always cooks this team https://t.co/Msvt4tojph — Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) January 29, 2025

Had such a great year man 💔 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) January 29, 2025

Watching him this year was fun, this sucks 😔 — Kyrie Center (@kyriecenterig) January 29, 2025