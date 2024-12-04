[Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold is on the move. The Sooner quarterback, who lost his job during the season to Michael Hawkins Jr., will hit the NCAA transfer portal.

247Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Arnold’s transfer move on Wednesday evening.

“Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold is expected to enter the transfer portal,” Zenitz wrote on X.

Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. The Class of 2023 top-10 overall recruit made nine starts this year. Posted 12 TD passes, 444 rushing yards, three rushing TDs and just three interceptions.… pic.twitter.com/jE6J3LtlLL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 4, 2024

Arnold is just a sophomore, which likely makes him an attractive player on the transfer portal market. He’ll have multiple years of eligibility remaining, giving him a lot of time and promise to succeed.

Arnold finished the season with Oklahoma going 154 for 246, throwing 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns, and three interceptions. He will leave Oklahoma with 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions to his name with a completion percentage of 62.9 percent.

The Sooners had a disappointing season under head coach Brent Venables, but picked off Alabama in a shocking victory last month.

It didn’t work out for Arnold at OU. But that’s what the portal is for now. Arnold can go to whichever team wants him the most now. With experienced quarterbacks at a premium in college football, you can certainly expect him to gain many suitors.

Such is life in this new world of college football. We’ll see where Arnold lands next after his trip in the transfer portal.

[Matt Zenitz]