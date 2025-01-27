Apr 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view go the NBA logo between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder r during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time NBA All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas is looking to return to the league.

On Monday, Thomas took the first step, re-joining the Salt Lake Stars, the G-League affiliate of the Utah Jazz.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news first.

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is pursuing another NBA return, signing into the G League and rejoining the Utah Jazz’s Salt Lake City affiliate, sources tell ESPN. Last season, Thomas averaged 33 points in four G League games en route to a call up to the Suns. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 27, 2025

As Charania noted, Thomas spent four games last season with the Stars. He averaged 33 points per game and parlayed that into a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns at the end of the season.

Joining a G-League team in the hopes of nabbing an NBA roster spot has been the norm for Thomas. Since 2021, he’s played for the Stars and Grand Rapids Gold and has signed 10-day deals with the Los Angeles Lakers, Charlotte Hornets, and Dallas Mavericks in that time.

A decade ago, Thomas was among the league’s most exciting and dynamic players.

Originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings with the final pick of the 2011 NBA Draft, Thomas had a prolific collegiate career with the Washington Huskies.

Thomas became a fan favorite with Sacramento but was traded to the Phoenix Suns after three seasons with the Kings.

His time with the Suns was largely unmemorable. Phoenix dealt the guard to the Boston Celtics in February 2016 for a first-round pick.

Thomas became a star with the Celtics. His hard-nosed play and scoring prowess made him a fan favorite in Boston, as he was with the Kings.

He spent two full seasons with the Celtics, averaging 25.5 points and 6.1 assists per game. Both of his career All-Star appearances came in his two seasons with Boston. Thomas also finished fifth in NBA MVP voting for the 2016-17 season.

Boston dealt Thomas to Cleveland after the season as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. A physical found several hip issues plaguing the exciting young guard.

These hip issues would continue to impact Thomas for the rest of his career. He played 158 games in his two years in Boston and would go on to play just 115 between 2018 and 2024.

It’s unlikely Thomas can ever reach the heights he found in Boston. However, he has proven to be a serviceable veteran guard who can help any number of teams as the season hits its final stretch.

News of Thomas’ signing had social media buzzing.

