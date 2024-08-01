Apr 2, 2010; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Butler Bulldogs guard/forward Gordon Hayward during practice the day before the semifinals of the Final Four of the 2010 NCAA mens basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

NBA veteran and college basketball legend Gordon Hayward announced his retirement from the sport on Thursday.

Hayward, who led a decade-plus-long career in the NBA, announced the big news on social media.

“Thank you,” Hayward wrote in the caption.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It’s been an incredible ride, and I’m so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more than I ever imagined,” Hayward wrote in a lengthy post.

Hayward thanked his wife, his parents, coaches, teammates, the fans, and others who helped him get to where he ascended to.

Hayward first emerged at Butler University. On a memorable half-court heave that wasn’t, he nearly put the mighty Duke Blue Devils away in the National Championship Game. Hayward then earned himself a lottery pick in the ensuing NBA Draft, going to the Utah Jazz.

Hayward primarily led a career with the Jazz and the Boston Celtics, with stops in Charlotte and Oklahoma City along the way as well.

After a celebrated career, Hayward retired after scoring 12,687 points, 3,698 rebounds, and 2,940 assists. Butler fans will always remember his college basketball career and the scintillating “What If?” that followed it. Salute to Gordon Hayward, and best wishes in retirement.

[Gordon Hayward on Instagram]