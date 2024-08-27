Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Allen Robinson II (5) is defended by New York Giants cornerback Kaleb Hayes (38) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants parted ways with a veteran wide receiver on Tuesday while the league goes through its final cutdown phase. New York cut wide receiver Allen Robinson II, ending a short-lived tenure with the team.

“Among the players cut by the New York Giants on Tuesday as they trimmed their roster to 53 were veteran wide receivers Allen Robinson II and Isaiah Hodgins,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson joined the Giants this past offseason on a low-risk deal financially. So the Giants won’t be hurting now that they decided to cut the former Penn State standout.

Robinson II has had a lengthy career in the NFL. It began several years ago with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he first broke out as one of the league’s best receivers. The Chicago Bears then acquired Robinson, and he did excel in the Windy City. However, in the pursuit of more, he exited Chicago and went to the Los Angeles Rams.

That run didn’t work out, and has ultimately led to this moment now. It will be interesting to see if Robinson can catch on somewhere else now. Teams always find themselves in need of receivers, so perhaps this won’t be the end of the road for him.

Robinson has 7,028 receiving yards over a ten-year NFL career that began in 2014.

