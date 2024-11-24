Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are out for a quarterback in next year’s NFL Draft. This past week, New York finally moved on from Daniel Jones, a former first-round pick. The team drafted Jones out of Duke in the first round in 2018, and he never quite lived up to that draft status. The Giants still paid him a ridiculous amount of money anyway, and then he never lived up to that contract, either.

All of this is to say the Giants are finally ready to move on to the most important position on the field. New York is likely to pick very high in the 2025 NFL Draft. And on Saturday, the team attended one potential draftee’s game.

The Giants attended Saturday’s matchup between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Miami Hurricanes. New York has its eyes on Cam Ward, Miami’s talented quarterback.

Jordan Schultz reported, “The Giants, along with several other NFL teams, attended the Miami vs. Wake Forest game today. Hurricanes QB Cam Ward, a projected top-five pick, was a key focus.”

Ward has proven himself incredibly capable this season. Prior to a few hiccups over the past few weeks, the former Washington State transfer had been playing at a Heisman level. He’s coole dof a bit, but he’s still a talented prospect in next year’s NFL Draft. He’s shown a great ability at the Power 4 level, which has helped his cause especially at Miami.

The Giants may have swung and missed at Daniel Jones, but they can still perhaps right the ship. New York needs o strike on this pick, Especially after drafting the talented Malik Nabers out of LSU in the 2024 NFL Draft. You’d hate to see Nabers fall behind with poor or limited quarterback play. WIth Ward, he could succeed.

All told, it’s a crapshoot. But it’s one the Giants hope goes in their favor this time.

New York has dragged this season, but mercifully, the season is nearly over.

