Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting a RBI single against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series thanks in large part to Freddie Freeman. LA’s All-Star first baseman belted a walk-off Grand Slam in Game 1 and the New York Yankees never quite recovered. Freeman was instrumental in the victory and in their recent torrid run of success.

On Thursday, the Dodgers announced that Freeman underwent surgery to repair his right ankle.

“Earlier today, Dodger first baseman Freddie Freeman underwent surgery on his right ankle consisting of debridement and the removal of loose bodies,” the Dodgers announced on X. “The surgery was performed by Dr. Kenneth Jung at Kerlan Jobe in Los Angeles.”

The Dodgers added, “Freeman is expected to be able to participate in baseball activities during Spring Training.”

Freeman is one of the best first basemen of his era, and surely headed to Cooperstown when his career ends. He debuted in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves and had his first full season in 2011. He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting to teammate Craig Kimbrel.

From there, Freeman has gone on to make eight All-Star games, all in the NL with the Braves and then the Dodgers. He won the NL MVP award in the COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Braves. He also helped Atlanta win its first World Series since 1995 during the 2021 season.

Freeman’s delivered on his standard with LA for the last three seasons. With the Dodgers he’s hit .314/.398/.520 with 72 home runs, 141 doubles, and 291 RBI.

Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Freeman. The sports world sent their best to the Dodger All-Star.

Freddie Freeman has been through so much this season. Idk how he kept going https://t.co/Yt7rWCMkt5 — Evan Sandberg (@NotRelated2Ryne) December 6, 2024

Rest up WORLD SERIES CHAMPION AND WORLD SERIES MVP Freddie Freeman 🫡 https://t.co/KWKsPceQEK — JNav (@jnavla) December 5, 2024

Freddie Freeman’s rollercoaster year:

• Injured ankle in regular season

• Struggled through NLDS/NLCS

• Historic World Series: 4 HRs, 12 RBIs, MVP 🏆

• Ankle surgery done ✅https://t.co/gf3i6kMhcs — Los Angeles Magazine (@LAmag) December 6, 2024

Freddie was on a bum ankle. Ohtani had a broken collar and we lost Glasnow and Stone and gave them a gentleman’s sweep. No excuses over here. #WorldSeriesChamps https://t.co/1eSEemC4CD — Jose Castro🇲🇽 (@JayCastro_) December 6, 2024

