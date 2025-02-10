Apr 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Los Angeles Dodgers batting helmet on the field against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had one of the busiest offseasons in Major League Baseball.

The defending champions cleaned up the free agent market this winter, signing free agent pitchers Blake Snell, Rori Sasaki, Tanner Scott, and Kirby Yates to significant contracts.

Over the weekend, though, Los Angeles turned its attention a position player.

Utility fielder and fan favorite Enrique Hernandez announced on his social media that he would be returning for the Dodgers for another season.

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya confirmed the reunion but did not provide contract details.

Hernandez had short stints with the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros in 2014. He was traded to the Dodgers before the 2015 season, and carved out a role for himself, playing multiple positions.

Hernandez was with the Dodgers from 2015 to 2020. In 648 games, he recorded 400 hits and hit 68 home runs. More impressively, he played eight positions in those five years, only never suiting up as a catcher.

After the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series, Hernandez elected to try free agency for the first time in his career. He signed a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox. His first season in Boston was one of the best of his career. Hernandez recorded a career-high 127 hits and 20 home runs in 134 games.

Hernandez signed a one-year deal to remain with Boston for the 2023 season. In July, the Red Sox had fallen out of contention and traded the utility man back to Los Angeles. He has played eight of the nine positions, excluding catcher, in his season and a half back with the Dodgers.

Social media was happy to hear about Hernandez’s return.

