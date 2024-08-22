Oct 29, 2023; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson in a rare in-division trade Thursday.

Philadephia seeks help at the wide receiver position, and hopes to get more out of the former Penn State Nittany Lions standout.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the trade details on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. The Commanders sent Dotson and a draft pick in exchange for multiple Day 2 and Day 3 picks.

A rare in-division trade: Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ieDX8EvH0s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2024

“Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks,” Schefter wrote.

It’s not a hefty price tag for a rare in-division move. Dotson has not panned out how Washington hoped he would, but perhaps not through complete fault of his own. The Commanders haven’t had a great situation for many years now, so for Dotson, he hopes to have a resurgence in Philadelphia.

Beyond A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, the Eagles needed some depth at wide receiver. Acquiring Dotson helps that out, and Dotson’s expectations as a WR3 are certainly lower and less lofty.

Perhaps this change of scenery will lead to good things for Dotson. The NFC East has seen some interesting moves through the division this offseason, and this one is just the latest.

[Adam Schefter]