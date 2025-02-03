SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday, newly-elected U.S. President Donald Trump officially declared a 25 percent tariff on imports from Canada, sparking a trade war between the two neighboring countries.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction from Canadians was anything but positive.

Trump took to Truth Social to unveil the contentious decision, justifying it as a measure to combat “illegal aliens and deadly drugs” entering the United States.

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada 10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl,” Trump wrote in his post.

“We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it,” Trump continued.

Not long after the announcement, the Ottawa Senators faced off against the Minnesota Wild in an NHL matchup in Ottawa –Canada’s capital city.

As is tradition when a Canadian team plays against an American opponent, both national anthems were performed ahead of the game.

Typically, the crowd listens respectfully to each anthem, but that was far from the case on Saturday night.

Canadians in Ottawa boo the US national anthem after US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on Canada. pic.twitter.com/Tqa2LwTssE — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) February 2, 2025

Following the news of the tariffs, Canadian fans in attendance erupted into boos throughout the entire performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

It’s safe to say that Canadians are making their displeasure with Trump’s decision loud and clear.