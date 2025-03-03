Feb 5, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Sacramento Kings have undergone more changes this season than any team in the NBA.

After getting out to a 13-18 start, the team fired head coach Mike Brown and replaced him with Doug Christie.

Then, in February, Sacramento traded 2023 All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, ending Fox’s seven-and-a-half year run with the team.

Despite the circumstances, though, the Kings have kept pushing along. They received Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls as part of the Fox trade, and have played themselves into the nine-seed in the Western Conference at 31-28.

The push for the playoffs is about to get much more challenging for Sacramento, though.

On Sunday, the team announced that three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis would be out with a hamstring strain for at least a week. Matt George of ABC Sacramento shared the news on his X account.

Domantas Sabonis injury update: He will miss at least a week with a grade 1 left hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/yw2jvvoSpx — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 3, 2025

Sabonis suffered the injury early in Saturday’s win over the Houston Rockets. Running up the court in the first quarter, he grabbed at his leg and was removed shortly thereafter. He did not return. The Kings noted that he’ll be reevaluated in one week.

Sabonis has been one of the NBA’s best big men this season. He’s averaging 19.9 points and a league-leading 14. 1 rebounds per game. His 6.2 assists per game check in at second among power forwards/centers, behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Sacramento’s schedule over the next couple of weeks is very challenging. The team currently has a four-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the last playoff spot, but if Sabonis’ injury extends too long, they may be in danger.

News of the injury led to a lot of buzz on social media. Many are relieved that the injury isn’t more severe.

Oh, I somehow missed this update. Not ideal but WAAAAAYYY better than it could’ve been. https://t.co/UKikR0YjRH — Travis (@LetsGoSac) March 3, 2025

Thought it was worse. See you next week Domas 🙏🙏 https://t.co/38o3zRuADC — All Things Sacramento Kings (@swipadegoat) March 3, 2025