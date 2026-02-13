Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The new league year officially kicks off on March 11, and as it approaches, the Miami Dolphins are getting closer to making their final decision on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

General manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and coach Jeff Hafley were asked about the quarterback room at an event on Thursday night and whether they’d be looking at the upcoming draft class’s crop of talent at the position.

“Of course, we’ll be looking at other quarterbacks in this draft,” Sullivan said. “And every draft hereafter. But, look, I’ve had — Tua was in my office the other day, if I’m being perfectly frank. We had a great conversation.

“Tua has been a very good player in this league. He’s done a lot of really good things for the Miami Dolphins. You guys should be proud to have him and having had him.

“I don’t know what the future holds right now, and I told Tua that. We’re working through some things. What I can tell you is that we’re gonna infuse competition into that room, whether Tua is part of the room, whether he’s not part of the room.

“We’re gonna infuse competition into that room, like we will do in every other position. Tua knows where we are. We’ve been very honest and upfront, and Tua also knows that he will be the first to know when we make a decision. So if Tua is the first to know, you guys can’t be the first to know, and I know that you respect and appreciate that.

“But we’re getting close to a decision. And when we do, we’ll let Tua know whether he’s gonna be part of this or not, and we’ll move forward. But you can rest assured that we will add competition to that room, one way or the other, to make it the best that we can.”

“Yeah, I don’t think I need to add anything,” added Hafley.

It would appear that the Dolphins are on a path toward maneuvering themselves out of Tagovailoa’s market-level contract that the franchise’s former general manager, Chris Grier, roped themselves into.