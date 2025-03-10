Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) makes a catch against the Chicago Bears during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Seattle Seahawks are going to look much different next season.

Seattle started last week releasing wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who had been with the team for the past ten seasons.

Friday, the Seahawks traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick. Seattle ended the weekend by trading another offensive stalwart.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who requested a trade early last week, saw his request granted Sunday when the Seahawks dealt the 27-year-old to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport had the news first.

Blockbuster: The #Steelers are acquiring two-time Pro Bowl WR DK Metcalf from the #Seahawks, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Metcalf, 27, is also expected to get a new contract, while Seattle gains flexibility and draft capital as they continue to retool. pic.twitter.com/j1LirVN5hw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

In addition to trading for Metcalf, the Steelers immediately inked the star receiver to a four-year extension. He is now under contract for five years and will make $150 million.

DK Metcalf had one year and $18 million left on his old deal. Now he gets a 4-year, $132 million extension — $33 million per year — that puts him under contract through 2029 and makes him one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers. https://t.co/ATissmYN9K — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2025

Pittsburgh is an intriguing destination for Metcalf. He reportedly wanted to play for a contender, and the Steelers are regularly in the playoff race. However, they’re winless in their last five trips to the playoffs. The Steelers’ last playoff victory came in January 2017, when they narrowly edged the Kansas City Chiefs, 18-16, in the Divisional Round.

Pittsburgh has been aiming to acquire a wide receiver to pair with George Pickens over the past few offseasons. Last spring, they were involved in trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk before the Niners extended him.

Metcalf should prove to be a difference maker for the Steelers. In six seasons with Seattle, he hauled in 438 receptions for 6,324 yards and 48 touchdowns. He is 21st among active NFL players in touchdown receptions.