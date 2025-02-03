Mar 7, 2021; Lakeland, Florida, USA; A general view of the Detroit Tigers script logo on the building at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium during the spring training game between the Detroit Tigers and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers surprised many baseball fans last season when they captured one of the American League Wild Cards and made the postseason for the first time in a decade.

Detroit swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card series and took the Cleveland Guardians to five games in the ALDS before falling short.

Some fans wondered if Detroit planned to add to its roster this offseason in an effort to return to the postseason.

On Sunday, fans got their answer. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Tigers and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty agreed to a two-year contract.

BREAKING: Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2025

Passan followed up with a report about the contract’s structure. Flaherty will receive $25 million in 2025. He’ll have a chance to opt-out after the season.

Jack Flaherty’s deal will pay him $25 million this year, after which he can opt out. The guaranteed salary in 2026 is $10 million, and it can get as high as $20 million if he starts 15 games this season. Flaherty found a lot of success with the Tigers last year and now he’s back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2025

Flaherty spent his first six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, joining the team in September 2017 and remaining in St. Louis until July 2023.

His time with the Cardinals was successful. He made 118 starts for the team and went 41-31 with a 3.58 ERA and 706 strikeouts.

Unable to reach a long-term extension with the pitcher, St. Louis dealt Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline. He struggled to adjust to the change, pitching just 35 innings with the Orioles.

Flaherty signed a one-year contract with Detroit last offseason. While the Tigers went on to make the playoffs, they were sellers at the trade deadline and shipped Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the 2024 World Series.

Now, Flaherty returns to Detroit to anchor an intriguing Tigers squad.