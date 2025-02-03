Oct 2, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; A view of the MLB logo in the dugout during the game between the Washington Nationals and the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Tigers surprised many baseball fans last season when they captured one of the American League Wild Cards and made the postseason for the first time in a decade.

Detroit swept the Houston Astros in the Wild Card series and took the Cleveland Guardians to five games in the ALDS before falling short.

Some fans wondered if Detroit planned to add to its roster this offseason in an effort to return to the postseason.

On Sunday, fans got their answer. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the Tigers and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty agreed to a two-year contract.

BREAKING: Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2025

Passan followed up with a report about the contract’s structure. Flaherty will receive $25 million in 2025. He’ll have a chance to opt-out after the season.

Jack Flaherty’s deal will pay him $25 million this year, after which he can opt out. The guaranteed salary in 2026 is $10 million, and it can get as high as $20 million if he starts 15 games this season. Flaherty found a lot of success with the Tigers last year and now he’s back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 3, 2025

Flaherty spent his first six seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, joining the team in September 2017 and remaining in St. Louis until July 2023.

His time with the Cardinals was successful. He made 118 starts for the team and went 41-31 with a 3.58 ERA and 706 strikeouts.

Unable to reach a long-term extension with the pitcher, St. Louis dealt Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles at the 2023 trade deadline. He struggled to adjust to the change, pitching just 35 innings with the Orioles.

Flaherty signed a one-year contract with Detroit last offseason. While the Tigers went on to make the playoffs, they were sellers at the trade deadline and shipped Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won the 2024 World Series.

Social media had a lot to say about Flaherty’s return to Detroit.

Fleeced the Dodgers and got Flaherty back in the end. Scott Harris masterclass. https://t.co/JA1NF9iD6X — Joe Pallozzi (@JoePallozzi42) February 3, 2025

i love when the whole “trade him cause we’ll just get him back” move actually works https://t.co/IottBvb201 — vivienne ૮ ˶ᵔ ᵕ ᵔ˶ ა ≪ (@sunshinevvn) February 3, 2025

The Tigers wind up with Thayron Liranzo, Trey Sweeney, AND Jack Flaherty. Jack Flaherty winds up with a ring and some cash. Win-win. https://t.co/kpRuvKN5Lx — Sam Lebowitz (@SamLebowitz_) February 3, 2025