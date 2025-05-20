Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Baltimore Ravens inked star running back Derrick Henry to a massive deal after he unlocked the full potential of star quarterback Lamar Jackson in his first season with the franchise.

Henry signed a contract that will keep him in Baltimore through the 2027 season, but he isn’t saying whether or not he believes the contract will run through the end of his career.

“I think it’s just focus on this year and then focus to continue to get better year after year that I’m here — that’s always going to be my focus,” Henry said, according to ESPN.

“I love football, I love playing. I know people look at my age, but I don’t really try to focus on that. I just focus on, ‘How can Derrick Henry be better, how can Derrick Henry help the Ravens get to where they want to get to?'”

If his production last season is anything to go by, he has more than enough left in the tank to play past his current contract.

After the Ravens’ season ended disappointingly in the divisional round, Henry took a single week off before returning to his workouts. On Monday, Henry’s flight to Baltimore was delayed, and he ended up putting ink to his contract on only 30 minutes of sleep.

“I got home like 4:45 in the morning and I wanted to get [to the Ravens’ facility] at 6 [a.m.],” Henry said. “So, I was like, ‘I’m just going to stay up and just come get here and go work out.'”

Henry also said that it wasn’t apart of his plan to set a new standard for older running backs.

“[It’s] just both of us coming to agreement with both made sense on both sides and us both being happy with,” Henry said. “I’m very happy that we were finally able to get that done.”