Davante Adams thinks exceptionally highly of Lamar Jackson. About as high as you can think of a man of his status.
Since arriving in the NFL in 2018, Jackson has been sensational. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has become one of the league’s best quarterbacks through running and throwing. The two-time NFL MVP has been remarkable, and that’s just the start of it.
The Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders meet this weekend. Ahead of that matchup, Adams praised Baltimore’s star quarterback.
“Dude changed the game. He’s the best, in my opinion, best ball carrier ever,” Adams said via NFL.com. “No matter what position you want to talk about. I don’t think anybody’s as big of a threat carrying the football.”
Based on Jackson’s track record, that point may become difficult to argue. Nobody has ever thrown and run the ball quite as well as Jackson can. His unique abilities have made him a superstar known far and wide.
The only thing the Ravens haven’t done with Jackson is win the Super Bowl. Baltimore last won it all in 2012 on the reins of Joe Flacco. Baltimore hasn’t appeared in a Super Bowl since then, either, so the Ravens have desperately wanted to get back.
But, like many others, Kansas City has met their match often.
